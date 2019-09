HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) The Havelock Police Department is trying to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said that Mallory Paige Tilghman Rutherford is described as a white female with blonde shoulder-length hair, approximately 5’6, and 125 lbs.

According to a release, Mallory was last seen walking in Havelock near Highway 101 Friday around 11:00 a.m.

Anyone with information contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.