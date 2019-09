GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to locate a missing woman in the Greenville area.

The Greenville Police Department said that Evelyn Bernadette Wooten’s family members are concerned as they have not had contact with her in several months.

Wooten was last seen in the Kearney Park area of Greenville.

If you know where Evelyn is, or have had contact with her in the last several months, please contact Detective Osorio-Garay 252-329-4300.