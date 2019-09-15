Police: Virginia mall evacuation began with child’s shouts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-generic_1520551708093_36346551_ver1.0_640_360_1545964442241_66038838_ver1.0_1280_720_1552310995217_76768745_ver1.0_640_360_1559208887088.jpg

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) – Police in northern Virginia believe the evacuation of an entire shopping mall this weekend happened because a child shouted inside a movie theater about a shooter.

The reports about a shooting led to a massive police presence Saturday evening at the Ballston Quarter mall in Arlington and search. The Arlington County Police Department says it found no evidence that a shooting took place.

An Arlington County news release on Sunday said a preliminary investigation suggests the unknown male youth entered a theater where a horror movie was playing and shouted- leading people inside to flee and yell for 911 calls. The police investigation is continuing.

Authorities say one person suffered a minor injury while evacuating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV