Police: Woman injured after shooting in Jacksonville; suspect held under $1 million bond

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A man is being held under a $1 million bond after a shooting left one woman injured in Jacksonville.

On Tuesday around 9:43 p.m., the Jacksonville Police Department resonded to a report of shooting in the parking area of Publix Supermarket on 2100 Marlin Drive, Unit 100.

Responding officers said they found that a 26-year-old woman had been struck by gunfire.

She was transported to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune for medical treatment.

She remains in stable condition.

The investigation led to the arrest of 33-year-old Jermaine Lavern Lewis.

The teamwork and cooperation of the Patrol and Investigative Services Division resulted in quickly locating the suspect and bringing the subject into custody.

Lewis has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting bodily injury with intent to kill, felony discharge of weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle and discharging of firearms in city limits.

He received a $1 million bond.