Voter ID laws goes into effect in 2020 election

The North Carolina State Board of Elections Office will be traveling to all 100 counties across the state informing the public on the new Voter ID law.

They will be stopping in Beaufort and Pitt counties on Monday.

Beginning in 2020, voters will be required to have a photo ID when they go to cast their ballots.

This law includes both in-person and by-mail voting methods; however, there are some exceptions.

If you do not have a photo ID you may vote provisionally. Then you will have to bring acceptable photo identification to your county’s board of elections office before canvass. You can also sign an affidavit – saying there was a reasonable impediment which prevented you from showing that form of ID.

Now, all of this and more will be discussed Monday afternoon in both Beaufort and Pitt counties.

Board of elections officials encourage you to come.

“It’s good for them to come out and find out what forms of ID are acceptable and they can learn and share that info with everybody,” said Dave Davis, Pitt County Board of Elections Director. ” [There is] a lot of misinformation out there, misunderstanding as far as what the law will require, so this is going to be a good time to get all those questions answered.”

You can also get a free photo ID at your county’s board of elections office any time until the Friday before the election.

The seminars in Beaufort County will be at their Board of Elections office at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The seminars in Pitt County will be at the AG Center at 2 p.m. and the Alice Keene Center at 6 p.m.

To learn more about what this law will require you can also visit the state’s website.