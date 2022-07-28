RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With the fear that the U.S. Supreme Court will do the same to gay marriage as it did to abortion rights, the U.S. House recently passed the bi-partisan Respect for Marriage Act.

Now it’s up to the senate to get it to the president’s desk.

“We’re really hopeful that we can get the ten republicans we need to break a filibuster and get a vote on the Respect for Marriage Act,” said David Stacy with the Human Rights Campaign.

Supporters already know they have one vote as North Carolina republican senator Thom Tillis said he is a yes. It was just ten years ago that the then Speaker of the North Carolina House backed a state bill banning gay marriage.

“He helped the bill get through and it’s in the party platform,” said Tami Fitzgerald with the NC Values Coalition.

North Carolina was the last state to pass such a law before the Supreme Court ruled that sort of ban unconstitutional.

“So, we would hope that Senator Tillis would support the voters in this state who have put their trust in him to support their values which includes marriage between a man and a woman,” Fitzgerald said.

Tillis’ view, though, seems to have evolved — and so have the views of his constituents.

According to polling around 70 percent of North Carolina voters are in favor of same sex marriage.

“North Carolina pretty much tracks the nation. There are not that many states that have two potential yes votes here that are republicans so North Carolina is kind of ground zero, in some ways, for this effort,” said Stacy.

The HRC is now focusing on Senator Richard Burr. David Stacy hopes Burr’s vote to repeal Don’t Ask Don’t Tell is a positive sign of how he will vote when it comes to the Respect of Marriage Act.

“Senator Burr’s vote on Don’t Ask Don’t Tell kind of surprised people and nobody had suspected it. I think his vote was proven correct in the long run because we’ve had more than 12 years of open service in the military and none of the creative horribles that the opponents said would happen have happened,” Stacy said.