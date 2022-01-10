American Idol’s Clay Aiken announces another run for Congress; will run in NC-06

SANFORD, NC – NOVEMBER 4: Clay Aiken, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in North Carolina’s Second District, gives his concession speech during his election night party at Cafe 121 on November 4, 2014 in Sanford, North Carolina. Aiken, a former ‘American Idol’ contestant, ran for political office for the first time. (Photo by Jeffrey A. Camarati/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Former American Idol runner-up Clay Aiken has announced a second run for Congress.

Aiken, who came in second place on the second season of American Idol back in 2003, previously ran for Congress in 2014 when he took on then-incumbent Rep. Renee Ellmers (R) for a seat representing North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District.

Aiken lost that race to Ellmers, 59 to 41 percent.

Aiken is running in North Carolina’s new 6th Congressional District, which represents Durham and Orange counties, as well as a small section of western Wake County. The area covered by the new district is currently represented by the retiring Rep. David Price. The boundaries of the district could potentially change as the state’s maps are currently being challenged in court.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the new 6th District is rated +42 for Democrats, meaning it’s a safe Democratic seat.

Aiken will face off against at least 10 other candidates in the Democratic Primary, including North Carolina State Sen. Wiley Nickel (D-16), North Carolina State Sen. Valerie Foushee (D-23), and Nida Allam who is a member of the Durham County Board of Commissioners.

Aiken made his announcement in a video uploaded to YouTube late on Sunday and his Twitter biography says he’s a “Candidate for Congress in NC-06.”

In his announcement video, Aiken referred to “backward-ass policies” passed by Republicans in North Carolina as one reason he’s running for Congress. He also called out Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn and North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

Aiken referred to Cawthorn as a “white nationalist” and Robinson as a “hateful homophobe.”