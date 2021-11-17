‘Announcement’ Thursday could mean Rep. Butterfield is retiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — There is speculation Congressman G.K. Butterfield will announce his retirement on Thursday.

His office will not confirm or deny the speculation, but reports say an official announcement is expected Thursday. CBS News confirmed Butterfield, a former judge who was elected to represent North Carolina District 1 in 2004, could also seek another office.

CBS News confirms G.K. Butterfield will retire and become the 15th House Democrat to either retire or run for another office (h/t @edokeefe)



His NC district turned into one that leans Democratic by a point due after GOP-led redistricting. He won by 9 pts in 2020. — aaron navarro (@aaronlarnavarro) November 17, 2021

His district, which includes parts of Pitt, Greene, Martin, Edgecombe, Nash and Wilson counties, has been a Democrat favorite since Eva Clayton and Frank Ballance served in the office and before Republican Walter Jones Sr. However, new redistricting maps that were drawn and approved by the N.C. House and N.C. Senate, now have the area — which Butterfield won by nine points in 2020 — one that could lean Republican going forward.

Lawsuits have already been filed against the redrawn maps with some Democrats supporting a delay in the 2022 primary because of the new maps.

If Butterfield does retire, he would be the 15th U.S. House Democrat to either retire or run for another office.