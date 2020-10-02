Skip to content
AP Source: Biden has been tested for coronavirus and is awaiting results
Politics
Posted:
Oct 2, 2020 / 11:09 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 2, 2020 / 11:09 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — AP Source: Biden has been tested for coronavirus and is awaiting results.
