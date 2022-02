North Carolinians with ties to Ukraine react to Russia …

Empty Bowls event put on to help reduce food insecurity

One year later: Murder of Franks still under investigation

ECU professor speaks on impact of Russian invasion

Greenville City Hall filled with presents for new …

Schools in Greenville partnering up to learn about …

Program that lets former inmates build homes coming …

Ribbon-cutting ceremony for aviation hub moved to …

NC children take trip to witness NC Symphony

Iyaria Williams gives tour of Purple Pantry

Raw video: Camp Lejeune HumVee catches fire in Jacksonville