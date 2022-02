RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – State House Speaker Tim Moore (R) could run for Congress after all based on changes Republicans made this week to the state’s electoral districts, which could also cause U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R) to reassess his own plans.

Cawthorn surprised people in the fall when he announced his decision not to run for re-election in the district where he lives, a district comprised of the state’s western-most counties. Instead, he plans to run in a new district that includes part of Mecklenburg County and counties to the west.