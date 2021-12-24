Areas that voted for Trump in western NC among highest unvaccinated and have most deaths from COVID-19

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — There’s a new, outspoken, unlikely advocate for COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly encouraged the use of vaccines, along with taking credit for their creation, in multiple interviews in recent days.

The new tone from the former President has put him at odds with some of his most fervent supporters.

On Sunday, during an event with former Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly, Mr. Trump told the host he had received his booster shot. A few members of the crowd then booed, but the former President tried to brush off the naysayers.

“Don’t, don’t, don’t,” the former President told the crowd.

This week, O’Reilly appeared on NewsNation to defend the former President.

“I said this is good for you. This is good that people see another side of you. Not a political side. You told the truth,” O’Reilly told host Dan Abrams. “You believe in the vax, your administration did it. And you should take credit for it.”

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump told conservative host Candace Owens that the COVID-19 vaccines are “one of the greatest achievements of mankind.”

It’s no secret that politics often play a role in whether or not someone is vaccinated. Here in the Queen City, Mecklenburg County has the highest vaccination rate in the area along with the lowest percentage of Trump voters.

Vaccines, Death, and Political Views

County Population % vote for Trump % Vaccinated Deaths Death Rate Anson, NC 22,055 47.53% 41.74% 85 0.3854% Cabarrus, NC 225,804 53.94% 56.32% 363 0.1608% Chester, SC 32,294 54.96% 42.99% 123 0.3809% Gaston, NC 227,943 63.23% 49.32% 647 0.2838% Iredell, NC 186,693 65.46% 51.91% 338 0.1810% Lancaster, SC 96,016 60.78% 46.77% 244 0.2541% Lincoln, NC 86,810 72.37% 48.57% 119 0.1371% Mecklenburg, NC 1,115,482 31.60% 61.87% 1,307 0.1172% Rowan, NC 146,875 67.15% 42.42% 488 0.3323% Union, NC 238,267 61.36% 54.73% 383 0.1607% York, SC 282,090 57.43% 49.79% 540 0.1914% Alexander, NC 36,444 78.51% 43.26% 119 0.3265% Ashe, NC 26,577 72.41% 51.18% 58 0.2182% Avery, NC 17,806 75.83% 51.23% 39 0.2190% Burke, NC 87,570 69.55% 44.62% 250 0.2855% Caldwell, NC 80,652 74.99% 45.07% 231 0.2864% Catawba, NC 160,610 67.83% 52.95% 454 0.2827% Chesterfield, SC 43,273 59.85% 34.07% 153 0.3536% Cleveland, NC 45,312 65.87% 47.27% 319 0.7040% Richmond, NC 42,946 56.98% 44.64% 151 0.3516% Stanly, NC 62,504 75.01% 40.56% 211 0.3376% Watauga, NC 54,086 44.85% 54.51% 42 0.0777% North Carolina 10,439,388 49.90% 56.30% 19,233 0.1842% South Carolina 5,190,705 55.10% 52.80% 14,550 0.2803% USA 331,449,281 46.90% 61.70% 833,581 0.2515%

Meanwhile, in Cleveland County, which went for Mr. Trump two-to-one in the 2020 election, less than half the population is vaccinated. The county also has the highest death rate in the area, 0.7%, by far in the area.

Outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said she’s optimistic that vaccine skeptics can be convinced to get a shot.

“I am never giving up,” said Cohen. “What I have been saying is every day we have new data of the safety of these vaccines. As well as the effectiveness of preventing someone from getting hospitalized or dying.”