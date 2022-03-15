RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina failed to pay more than $400 million in unemployment benefits to people in a timely fashion during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report released Monday.

State Auditor Beth Wood (D) found the Division of Employment Security was not prepared for the massive increase in unemployment claims that began in March 2020 and was not adequately monitoring whether payments were being made as quickly as mandated.

“It was a pivot that everyone had to make quickly,” Wood said in an interview Monday. “(People) couldn’t pay their bills. They couldn’t buy food. They couldn’t pay their mortgages. So, it was critical that the reactionary time be very fast.”

She added that while the pandemic led to an unprecedented surge of applications for unemployment benefits, the agency had not adequately prepared for an increase in demand for services following the Great Recession just over a decade ago.

“Nobody could see the pandemic coming. Nobody. But, they had absolutely zero preparations for the next economic downturn,” Wood said. “There was no plan. So, it’s pretty chaotic upfront.”

“You should have been better prepared on the front end and not have to run a sweat shop during a crisis.”

Wood found the state did not issue about $438 million in the timeframe that it should have. She noted federal requirements call for at least 87 percent of payments to be made within 14 to 21 days of a claim being filed. In addition, Wood found DES failed to meet the timeliness requirements for the last 10 years because of the way the agency had designed its claims process.

The audit covered the time period between Jan. 1, 2020 and Mar. 31, 2021.

“The system that they built to streamline was not even designed to be timely,” she said. “Somebody has got to lead this agency, or this division if you will, into a more timely response to the needs of the unemployed in North Carolina.”

As Gov. Roy Cooper (D) issued orders for various businesses to close, the state’s unemployment rate jumped as high as 14.2 percent in April 2020. On Monday, the Department of Commerce said it’s come down to 3.9 percent as of January 2022.

The Division of Employment Security declined our request Monday for an interview on the auditor’s findings.

In a response that accompanies Wood’s report, the agency said it agreed with her findings.

DES noted the state saw “an exponential increase in unemployment claims” in 2020, and the agency took steps such as hiring additional employees and contractors to try to respond to the unprecedented demand.

The agency also noted that the federal government continued to add new unemployment programs, which required additional federal guidance and staffing to implement.

DES also said it’s working on a “post-pandemic strategic plan” to include: rapid staff onboarding and training, rapid call center expansions, rapid fraud detection and prevention expansions and technology and monitoring solutions.

Weeks after the initial surge in unemployment claims, Gov. Cooper also replaced the head of the agency, tapping former state Rep. Pryor Gibson to run DES.

Jenni Propst, of Charlotte, was among the thousands of people who filed claims in the early days of the pandemic. She works in the entertainment industry and ultimately was out of work for over a year.

She waited weeks to receive her payments and grew increasingly worried about how she would pay her bills.

“It was a disaster. It was a nightmare. It was a month of sleepless nights,” she said. “It was such a trying and awful time in my life that I don’t really want to relive.”

She remains concerned she and her colleagues could experience problems with the unemployment system again during another economic downturn.

“I don’t have a whole lot of faith that things will be better next time around. We know it will happen again,” she said.

When asked if she believes DES is prepared for a future surge in demand, Wood said she’s uncertain.

“I have no idea. I think they’re still trying to dig out from this one,” she said. “So, I can’t tell you if they’re prepared or not.”