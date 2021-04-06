Beaufort mayor officially launches 2022 U.S. Senate campaign

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort Mayor Everette S. “Rett” Newton officially announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in 2022 on Tuesday.

News came last week that Newton, who was elected mayor of Beaufort in 2017, is running for the seat currently held by Sen. Richard Burr, who has decided not to seek re-election in 2022.

Newton filed his paperwork with the FEC on April 1. He hosted an official announcement in Beaufort on Monday and announced his campaign publically on Tuesday.

He kicked off his campaign with a video titled “Defend My Country.”

“Throughout my career as an Air Force officer, I have responded to multiple crises — both abroad and at home on 9/11,” Newton sid. “After what I saw on January 6th, 2021, it’s clear that what our country needs right now are leaders who put service over self and country over party.

“As Mayor, I have a record of working with Democrats and Republicans to get things done. From cleaning up our waterways to creating local jobs, raising the minimum wage, to rebuilding after hurricanes and repairing our infrastructure. What we’ve accomplished locally I know can be built upon across North Carolina to help the people of our state.

“I am running for the United States Senate because our country is in crisis and we need leaders in Washington who will protect our democracy, our jobs, our environment, and help those who are struggling to get food, affordable housing, and accessible health care. As North Carolina’s next U.S. Senator, I will work tirelessly every day to get things done on behalf of the people of our state and nation.”

According to a press release, Newton served in the Air Force for 28 years in roles that encompassed electronic warfare engineering, F-15E Strike Eagle leadership, and assignments as an Arabic foreign area officer. “During his military career, he responded to many crises including flying combat air patrols to protect Washington DC following 9/11, and assisting the large-scale disaster relief effort following the 2004 tsunami in South Asia. His career has been exemplified by unwavering dedication to our country,” a press release stated.

He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Campbell University, a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology, a master’s degree from American Military University, and he is currently working toward a PhD in marine science and conservation at Duke University.