Bennet picks up presidential backing of ex-Sen. Gary Hart

1  of  103
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Barton College Beaufort Area Transit System Beaufort County Child Development Center Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services Bertie County Council on Aging Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery Carolina Breast and Oncologic Surgery Childrens Health Services PA Childrens World Learning Center Chowan University City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Cookies Little Palace Child Care Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant, Whitakers, NC Discovery Land Daycare Duplin County Government Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Family Foot & Ankle Physicians Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Health Care Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center Greenville Family Doctors Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic Kids Kountry Kids Paradise Childcare Center KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County District Court Lou Anna Childcare Center LS Cable & System Martin Enterprises MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Mid-Atlantic Christian University MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash County Superior Court NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro Neuse Regional Library North Carolina Wesleyan College Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Oasis Learning Center Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Pirate Pediatrics Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Sanderson Farms Inc Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sesame Technologies Inc Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Tender Love Child Care Center Inc. The Allergy Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center Town Of Farmville Town of Winterville Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts Tyrrell County Government U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County Superior Court Welcome Federal Credit Union Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. Wonderland Academy Day Care

Bennet picks up presidential backing of ex-Sen. Gary Hart

Politics

by: NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Michael Bennet

FILE – In this Aug. 9, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom, in Clear Lake, Iowa. Bennet will be endorsed by former Colorado Sen. Gary Hart on Saturday at the New Hampshire Democratic party’s convention. (AP Photo/John Locher)

DENVER (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet picked up the endorsement Friday of onetime White House hopeful Gary Hart, a party elder statesman hoping to boost Bennet’s longshot candidacy.

Hart, now 82, was a Colorado senator and well-regarded underdog when he won the Democratic primary in New Hampshire in 1984. Former Vice President Walter Mondale eventually won the nomination before losing to President Ronald Reagan.

Bennet, also a Colorado senator, hopes to emulate Hart’s New Hampshire performance as he tries to emerge in a crowded presidential field where he has hovered around 1% in polling. Hart planned to introduce and formally endorse Bennet at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s convention on Saturday.

“A number of years ago, the voters of New Hampshire provided an opportunity for a young Colorado senator to build a strong national candidacy,” Hart said in a statement. “They have the chance now to do it again. Michael Bennet has the intelligence, experience, and judgment to put our nation back on track at home and abroad.”

Hart was considered the Democratic front-runner in the 1988 cycle until an extramarital affair ended his campaign.

Bennet, 54, began his campaign in May hoping to be an alternative to the current front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden. But Biden, 76, has continued to sit at the top of the polls as Bennet struggles to sell himself as a sensible, electable alternative to members of the party’s liberal wing such as Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

“A lesson from Hart is not to count people out and not to presume how New Hampshire will judge candidates,” said Bennet spokeswoman Shannon Beckham. “They like underdogs and reward candidates with new ideas who are focused on the next generation.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story