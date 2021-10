DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man found dead in his home in July had his face beaten and was stabbed or slashed more than 35 times, according to an autopsy and investigation by a medical examiner.

Investigators found 36-year-old Dumar Andre Mosquera Mosquera stabbed and beaten to death in his home in the 2300-block of Charles Street on July 1 around 5:30 p.m.