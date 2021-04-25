Biden’s first address to Congress is invite-only

President Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the White House in Washington, after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Only invited members of Congress will be allowed to attend President Biden’s address to a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday, and the event “will be invitation-only for a limited number of members of Congress,” according to a memo from acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett.

Any members who have not received an invite from their congressional leadership “will not be permitted in the Capitol after 5 p.m.,” according to the memo obtained by CBS News.

The sergeant at arms noted the event is restricted due to COVID-19, although it’s unclear exactly how many members, and which ones, will be allowed in the Capitol. Unlike a typical address before a joint session, invited members will not be permitted to bring a guest. First lady Jill Biden will also attend, but will not bring any guests. Mr. Biden is set to deliver his first address to Congress on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Combined, the House and Senate have more than 500 members.

The president’s first address to Congress comes as he completes his first 100 days in office. He did not give a traditional address to Congress earlier in the year because the White House said he was focusing on the American Rescue Plan and other COVID-19-related measures.

GOP Senator Tim Scott will give the Republican response to Mr. Biden’s address. Scott, a conservative Republican who has tried to work with Democrats on issues like police reform, has served in the Senate since 2013.

“We face serious challenges on multiple fronts, but I am as confident as I have ever been in the promise and potential of America,” Scott said in a statement.

CBSN and CBSNews.com will cover Mr. Biden’s joint address.