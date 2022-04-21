GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville City Council will participate in a pair of meetings on Monday, including a regular meeting during which it will be presented with the City’s 2022-2023 proposed operating budget.

The City Council will begin Monday with a joint meeting with the Greenville Utilities Commission at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 West Fifth Street. During this meeting, the two entities will consider a market adjustment and merit allocation for the next fiscal year, along with a salary structure adjustment. There will also be an update on the compensation study.

Following the joint meeting (approximately 6:30 p.m.), the City Council will hold a regular meeting that includes the proposed budget presentation as the only item on the agenda. Staff will present the City Council with its proposed operating budget for the next fiscal year. The budget proposal currently stands at approximately $149.7 million.

The meetings can be viewed live on GTV9 or streamed through the City of Greenville website at www.greenvillenc.gov.

*Supporting documentation and additional information regarding the agenda items for the joint meeting can be found here.

*Supporting documentation and additional information regarding the agenda items for the regular meeting can be found here.