Butterfield, Murphy say 117th Congress has a lot on its plate

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 117th Congress is now in session and is beginning the process of voting on new measures.

Their work comes as the pandemic continues. They face a battle this week over results from the presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Republican Congressman Greg Murphy is a doctor and said his top priority is the coronavirus pandemic. Democrat Congressman G.K. Butterfield agrees that COVID-19 is very important but said there’s another issue lawmakers must address.

“If I had to say what my number one priority is for the 117th Congress, it is civility and decency,” Butterfield said. “The American people are demanding that we come together and legislate in a bipartisan way.”

Butterfield, who represents the 1st District, and Murphy, who represents the 3rd District, were sworn in with other members of Congress on Sunday. Both said there’s a lot of work ahead to address the pandemic.

“Obviously the biggest priority right now is to get control of this pandemic,” Murphy said. “We are literally experiencing now the worst surge we’ve had in the last 10 months.

“The pandemic continues to rage, and we will continue to invest in getting rid of COVID-19. It has brought havoc and devastation to communities all across North Carolina.”

Murphy knows the strain COVID is putting on the state’s hospitals. Butterfield said the best way to get the virus under control is with vaccinations.

“But help is on the way,” Butterfield said. “Joe Biden has said he will have a plan for vaccine distribution on day one.”

The lawmakers said they want to address the key issues in Eastern North Carolina. Butterfield said flooding and roads are problems. Murphy wants to address agriculture.

“Making sure our farmers have the resources to thrive and keep supplying food for our nation is going to be very very important,” Murphy said.

“Many of our communities in Eastern North Carolina are underwater,” Butterfield said. “They’re suffering with poor infrastructure. So what we will be doing is taking up an infrastructure bill, and I think it will be bipartisan.”

Wednesday, the U.S. House and U.S. Senate will hold a joint session to formally count the electoral college votes.