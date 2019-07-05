Candidate filing begins for several local elections

Filing has begun for several local elections across North Carolina.

Candidates are entering races for things like mayor and city council member.

The candidate filing period started Friday at noon and will end on Friday, July 19th.

These elections will take place in September, October, or November 2019.

Across the East, there are a few in October, including, mayor and city council positions in Atlantic Beach, Rocky Mount and Goldsboro.

In November, there are a lot of positions that will be up for election across the East.

Including in Carteret County, things like Beaufort mayor and Pine Knoll Shores mayor.

There are also several council positions up for election in places like Emerald Isle and Morehead City.

Here’s a look at Beaufort County, you’ll be able to vote for Bath and Belhaven mayor including a few council positions as well.

In Craven County, you’ll see several mayor positions on the ballot including Vanceboro.

This election cycle will see the Jacksonville mayor and Richlands mayor positions on the ballot in Onslow County, as well as a few others.

And in Pitt County, mayor positions in Greenville and Ayden will be on the ballot, as well as several others and a few council positions in places like Farmville and Winterville.

And there are several others counties across the East that will hold elections as well, including, Dare, Duplin, and Pamlico counties.

Dave Davis is the executive director of the Pitt County Board of Elections, he says in recent years, turn out to file has been okay on the first day for about 30 minutes or so — and then it slows down.

Davis says they’ll see candidates trickle in to sign up; again, they have until Friday, July 19th to do so.

He also says, when it comes to Election Day for these municipal elections, turn out usually isn’t that good.

Davis said, “That’s unfortunate because there are the people you know that are running, maybe a neighbor, someone you see in a grocery store, the elected officials you can interact with the easiest, so, you’d think more people would vote but they don’t.”

Please refer to the graphics to see the positions that will be on the ballot in certain counties, you can see the full list of counties and positions on the board of elections website.