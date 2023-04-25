GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Congressman Don Davis is highlighting his accomplishments after officially being in the U.S. House of Representatives for 100 days.

“As we’re 100 days into the 118th Congress, I’ve rolled up my sleeves for Eastern North Carolina, rural America and the American people,” Davis said.

Davis said so far he’s sponsored three bills.

“My first act of Congress was to file a resolution expressing support for states to expand Medicaid,” Davis said. “Through a bipartisan bill signed into law by Governor (Roy) Cooper, there is light at the end of the tunnel for over 95,000 Eastern North Carolinians trapped in a coverage gap.”

Davis also sponsored the Sarah Keys Evans Congressional Gold Medal Act.

“Before Rosa Parks, there was Sarah Keys Evans,” he said. “A private in the Women’s Air Corps who boarded a bus for Washington, North Carolina, on leave from Fort Dix. In Roanoke Rapids, a bus driver demanded Ms. Evans give up her seat to a Marine, and when she refused, the police took her into custody, and she was fined. This legislation recognizes this Eastern North Carolina native for her immense contributions to the civil rights movement.”

He said his third bill will help farmers.

“I also filed the Promoting Precision Agriculture Act to ensure our growers have access to cutting-edge precision agriculture technologies, such as drones, robotics, sensors, monitors and more, to do what they do best: feed America,” he said. “I constantly hear about the barriers to our farmers’ success, and I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan bill that will deliver for our farmers in rural America.”

Davis said during these 100 days, he’s also met with many people in Eastern North Carolina.

“I have traveled from Elizabeth City to Henderson, Greenville to Columbia, and everywhere in between,” he added. “I conducted four town hall meetings. Our office has resolved over 200 constituent cases.”

Now, he said he’s looking ahead to the next 100 days.

“My commitment to my constituents will look like this,” he said. “Fighting to protect Social Security and Medicare, voting to raise the debt ceiling and ensuring our children continue to get healthy, nutritious meals. I’ve gone out into the community and heard from my constituents. these concerns they have raised will serve as my guide for the next 100 days.”

Davis said because of his commitment to hearing from constituents, he’s opening a district office in Greenville and will be providing mobile office hours throughout the district. Those should be open in the next few weeks.