SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Congressman Don Davis is spending a week in Eastern North Carolina on his “Living the Dream Down East” tour.

This week’s focus is all about the classroom.

“Education is going to be the lifeline for the future of Eastern North Carolina,” Davis said.

On Monday, he spent the day in Greene County reading to Pre-K students, saluting with ROTC students, eating lunch with Student Government Association groups and solving problems in STEM class.

“It was so encouraging to see young leaders as they’re able to process issues important to them whether it was lunch, their environment or a clean school,” Davis said. “These will be our future legislators or congressmen one day.”

He also spoke with school leaders in Greene County about important issues to them.

“Thirteen of the 19 counties in the first district, 100% of the schools in those counties rely on Title I funding,” he said. “This to me is a huge issue. We have to continue to look at how we make sure that resources are making it into the classroom.”

For Davis, what happens in the classroom is personal.

“I have two school-age kids and I want all the parents and everyone across the east to know that we’re pushing to be a champion for everyone’s child to succeed and to realize every ounce of opportunity,” he said.

Davis said these minds are the future of Eastern North Carolina and Beyond.

“In order for the east to succeed, we’re going to have to make sure we’re delivering on the education front,” Davis added. “Which is also the lifeline of workforce development and a strong labor force.”

Throughout the week, he’ll be traveling across the first district. His full schedule for the rest of the week is below:

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

9 – 11 a.m.: East Carolina University’s Health “State of Healthcare” Program Greene County

1 – 2p.m.: Visit Perquimans County Career and College Promise Students Perquimans County High School

3 – 3:30 p.m.: Meet Track Team Gates County High School

4 p.m.: Education Town Hall (for current students, parents, teachers, staff, and administrators) Gates County High School Media Center

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

8 – 9:15 a.m.: Classroom Observation John A. Holmes High School

10:00 a.m.: Meeting with Superintendents Martin County

12 – 1:30 p.m.: Lunch with Students Windsor Elementary School

2 – 3:30 p.m.: Meet with Middle and High School Principals Tyrrell County

Thursday, March 16, 2023

12:15 – 1:15 p.m.: Visit Tar River Academy

1:30 – 2 p.m.: Meet with Staff Members Rocky Mount High School

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.: Speak with Students Nash Early College

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.: Meet with North Carolina Association of Education (NCAE)

Friday, March 17, 2023