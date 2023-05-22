GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Don Davis traveled to the Southern border of Texas to see the challenges many face there.

Davis visited Brownsville and McAllen, Texas, last week and saw firsthand how border operations are run. He was also briefed on what the day-to-day process looks like.

“We saw on the ground, little kids unaccompanied that are being processed,” Davis said. “I saw a drug bust. It was very helpful for me to have this perspective to make this visit so that we can make the most informed decisions as they relate for the American people and for us in the East.”

Davis added that he thanked border patrol security officers for all their hard work. He hopes to work across the aisle to create comprehensive immigration reform legislation.