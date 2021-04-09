Congressman Murphy heads to Southern Border for visit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy was scheduled to visit three facilities at the United States’ southern border on Friday.

The visit comes after comments he made last week on Twitter, which were later deleted, in response to a text by Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Muslim congresswoman.

Murphy’s visit comes after data from Customs and Border Patrol showed 172,331 individuals were taken into custody in March for crossing the border illegally – a near two-decade high. In addition, 18,890 unaccompanied minors were taken into custody during March, also a record high.

“President Biden’s open borders rhetoric and policies have directly caused the humanitarian crisis at our southern border,” Murphy said in a statement. “That’s why my colleagues and I are traveling there this week so we can assess the magnitude of the problem firsthand. I look forward to reporting back after the visit.”