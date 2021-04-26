Cooper’s second term a focus in NC General Assembly address

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is giving his biennial address to a joint session of the General Assembly, where he’s expected to promote some second-term goals.

Monday’s 7 p.m. televised State of the State address at the Legislative Building is happening later on the calendar than usual due to safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

While overall attendance will be limited within the House chamber, other top statewide elected officials still have been invited to listen in person. House Speaker Tim Moore will deliver the Republican response to Cooper’s speech.

This marks Cooper’s third State of the State address and first since he was reelected in November. Republicans still control the House and Senate.

GOP leaders and Cooper have spoken about finding consensus on the state budget and other issues following past political rancor between them. Cooper’s persistent push to expand Medicaid coverage to more adults remains a point of division with Republicans.

“The past year has tested every person in our state and I have been so inspired by the resilience, innovation and support for one another that North Carolinians have shown during this pandemic,” Cooper said. “In tough times, the people of North Carolina step up. I’m so grateful for the efforts of people across our state and honored to recognize some amazing North Carolinians for their contributions (Monday night).”

While COVID-19 precautions won’t allow for these guests to be present for the address, Gov. Cooper spoke with them via Zoom and thanked them for their contributions throughout the pandemic. One of those people spotlighted was Natesha Fields, a nurse at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s press office contributed to this story.