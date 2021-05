RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Monday announced the arrest of Malik Jamal Johnson, 25, of 3908 Sterling Pointe Drive, Winterville. Johnson was charged with insurance fraud, a felony.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Johnson of providing National General Insurance Co. with the incorrect date for a fire that damaged his 2013 Kia Optima.