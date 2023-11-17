GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Don Davis made a stop in Greenville on Friday to talk about the government shutdown and other topics.

He says he wants Eastern North Carolinians to know what’s happening up in Washington, D.C. and how it impacts the people back home. Topics discussed included the one-year extension of his farm bill, our nation’s relation and support of both Ukraine and Israel, the recently approved redistricting and the death of former North Carolina State Representative Edith Warren.

“To allow the government to shut down would have a tremendous impact on people,” Davis said about the threat of a government shutdown. “I get it. I get it, we need to look at how we can tackle the national debt, $33 trillion, you know? That’s huge and significant. But we couldn’t, in my opinion, do that at the expense of the impact of a government shutdown.”

Full interview with Congressman Don Davis (Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT video)

(Don Davis/U.S. Representative, NC District 1)

“People are working extremely hard. Perhaps at this time of the year, feeling at their wit’s end. We saw it over the last week in DC. We went from a kidney punch to a challenge to fight in an open committee meeting to name-calling. Understanding that we’re going back to the Smurfs and who knows if Gargamel is coming back in Washington DC. With all that taking place, I want the people of Eastern North Carolina to know that my focus remains on better public policies that are going to help our families.”