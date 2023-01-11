GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 118th Congress swore in its new members recently. Among them was Don Davis, who serves District 1 in North Carolina.

Davis, a Democrat who previously served in the NC Senate, said he’s now settled into his office in Washington, D.C., and is ready to work.

“We actually entered the office on the day that we were anticipating to get sworn in and we had supporters, friends, family members from far and near, Davis said. “They were already in the office, so this is truly the people’s house.

“They came in and were greeted with a warm welcome and applause, and I’m telling you, I’m truly honored to be able to be that, voice and be the champion in the fight for Eastern North Carolina.”

Davis said that some of his goals include a stronger economy, educational opportunities and health care resources for ENC.