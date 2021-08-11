Dollar for dollar: How much NC is really getting from US spending bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The 2,700-page infrastructure bill passed Tuesday by the United States Senate is filled with $1 trillion worth of spending. The measure proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending over five years, in addition to current federal authorizations for public works that will reach virtually every corner of the country.

But how much is coming to North Carolina?

According to the White House, the state can expect about $7.2 billion to build and repair highways. Another $457 million is expected to go towards bridge replacement and repairs.

The White House reported 15 percent of the state’s public transport vehicles are past their “useful life.” It’s why the state can also expect $911 million for public transportation over the next five years.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would also allocate millions in an effort to expand North Carolina’s electric vehicle use. Nationwide, $7.5 billion would be invested to build out the country’s electric vehicle charging network. The state is expected to receive $109 million of that over the next five years.

High-speed internet is part of the spending bill, as well. A minimum of $100 million will come to the state to expand internet coverage. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, 31 percent of state residents would be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, the White House said.

The program aims to help low-income families afford internet access.