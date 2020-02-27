ECU poll says Biden still leads in South Carolina ahead of primary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Center for Survey Research at East Carolina University has conducted three polls of voters in South Carolina leading up to the state’s Democratic primary Feb. 29.

The latest poll, which surveyed South Carolina residents Feb. 23-24, shows former Vice President Joe Biden ahead by 8%.

His lead remains the same as a previous ECU poll conducted immediately after the New Hampshire primary but is down significantly from the 18-point lead Biden had in a poll before the Iowa caucus.

ECU CSR Director Dr. Peter Francia told Newsweek in a Feb. 26 article, “Joe Biden is still the frontrunner as we head into the final stretch. He built a big lead early on, primarily among African American voters, especially older African American voters.”