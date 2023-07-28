(WSPA) – Pickens County leaders estimate 50,000 people lined the streets of the South Carolina town for former president Donald Trump’s rally less than one month ago.

The county said they paid about $30,000 to first responders working the July 1 event. The city of Pickens also spent an additional $10,000 in setup costs.

However, while many said they wonder why Trump’s campaign didn’t pay those costs, the county said it would have been foolish to send the campaign a bill.

Under law, a campaign expense is an expense that influences the outcome of an election.

“The numbers getting tossed around, that they left the city of Pickens owing money is absolutely not true,” said Barry Crawford, who helped assist Trump’s visit. “We had a very successful event that day outside of the heat. No one went to jail, it was a peaceful event and we were glad to have Mr. Trump in Pickens.”

Vice Chairman of Pickens County Council Roy Costner said whether you support Trump or not, having a former president visit the area is a historic event.

He said the safety of those attending that event was their top priority.

“We are always going to do what we can to keep the public safe, make sure there are no problems. And if we as a county council can find a way to fund that portion of it without it costing the taxpayers any extra dollars, I think that is a win all the way around,” Costner said.

County Council members said the county will pay the expenses of the event at no cost to taxpayers using their accommodations tax (ATAX) money. The ATAX is the extra sales tax motels and hotels pay for short term overnight guests. The county government collects about $250,000 in ATAX money a year.

This year they said they had $75,000 left over.

“That is what the accommodations tax is for,” Costner said. “When you have a big event, it really should be that money used for bringing all these people into the area. There were a lot of people from all over. Those weren’t all people from Pickens.”

The county added the crowd that traveled to Pickens was about 16 times bigger than the city’s population.

“This is huge,” Crawford said. “We have never had anything this big in Pickens. It was a huge successful event and I don’t know that we will have anything that matches it anytime soon.”

County leaders said the event was beneficial to both the city and county and they believe it was a success from start to finish.