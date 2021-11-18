Former Greenville mayor to be named to position for Biden Administration

WASHINGTON (WNCT) — A former Greenville mayor on Thursday was added to a list of people President Joe Biden announced he would appoint to serve in key regional roles for the United States Department of Agriculture, Small Business Administration, Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Health and Human Services.

Allen Thomas will serve as SBA Regional Administration Region 4 head. Region 4 serves Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The others listed that will be added to roles include:

Theresa Greenfield, USDA State Director, Rural Development, Iowa

Armando Valdez, USDA State Director, Rural Development, Colorado

Matt Russell, USDA State Executive Director, Farm Service Agency, Iowa

Kent Peppler, USDA State Executive Director, Farm Service Agency, Colorado

Clifton Warren, USDA State Executive Director, Farm Service Agency, Alabama

Robin Talley, USDA State Executive Director, Farm Service Agency, Delaware

Mike Vlacich, SBA Regional Administrator, Region 1

Elmy Bermejo, SBA Regional Administrator, Region 9

Daniel Blackman, EPA Regional Administrator, Region 4

Kathleen “KC” Becker, EPA Regional Administrator, Region 8

Lisa Garcia, EPA Regional Administrator, Region 2

Dara Kass, HHS Regional Director, Region 2

Ingrid Ulrey, HHS Regional Director, Region 10

Allen Thomas bio

Allen Thomas is a three-term mayor, businessman, entrepreneur and leader in public and private enterprise. As mayor of Greenville, one of North Carolina’s largest cities, Allen led the post-recession recovery, rapid expansion and robust economic growth, better connecting the city and region. He was recognized in the White House during the Obama-Biden Administration for community engagement in law enforcement and public safety. A serial entrepreneur, Allen co-founded healthcare technology startup IQMax, which grew to service 160 medical facilities in 36 States, processing 18 million patient records per day. Mr. Thomas was appointed Executive Director of the North Carolina Global Transpark by Governor Roy Cooper, to revitalize the state’s global multimodal transportation and logistics hub, spearheading growth in advanced manufacturing jobs, innovation and investment.

