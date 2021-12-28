Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid dies at 82

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in Las Vegas. The state Democratic Party in Nevada has been built up by Reid and for years has been among the strongest state Democratic parties in the country. But that reputation took a hit this week after a slate of Sen. Bernie Sanders-aligned progressives backed by a local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America won the party’s top leadership posts. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Harry Reid, an American politician who represented Nevada in the U.S. Senate for 30 years has died. Reid was known as a champion who fought for the state that he loved.

Former U.S Sen. Reid was described as one of the most powerful politicians in state history.

Reid, who was 82, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Reid served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years, including eight years as Democratic majority leader, and was the longest-serving senator in Nevada history when he retired in 2017.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the following statement

“To say Harry Reid was a giant doesn’t fully encapsulate all that he accomplished on behalf of the state of Nevada and for Nevada families; there will never be another leader quite like Senator Reid. To me, he was a mentor, a father figure, and someone I trusted to always give it to me straight. I am heartbroken by the news of his passing. Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. We are especially thinking of Harry’s forever love, Landra. Perhaps what I appreciate most about Senator Reid’s legacy is he never forgot who he was or where he came from. From humble beginnings in Searchlight, he became one of the state’s most powerful and fiercest advocates in Washington, DC. He spent his life and his career fighting the good fight for all Nevadans. I feel lucky to have known him. I’m beyond thankful for the moments we shared. He will be so deeply missed but the mark he left on the Silver State will last forever.” Nevada Govenor Steve Sisolak

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer called Reid one of the most amazing individuals he’s met.

Harry Reid was one of the most amazing individuals I've ever met



He never forgot where he came from and used those boxing instincts to fearlessly fight those who were hurting the poor & the middle class



He’s gone but will walk by the sides of many of us in the Senate every day pic.twitter.com/8T9PiD7vY4 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 29, 2021

During his time in office, Sen. Reid was very vocal, especially for the Democratic party.

Reid was one of only three senators to have served at least eight years as majority leader.

In 2018, Reid underwent cancer surgery.

In 2020, Reid’s pancreatic cancer was in remission after he had an experimental treatment aimed at helping his immune system fight the disease.

On Dec. 15, 2021, Las Vegas airport was renamed Harry Reid International Airport in his honor.

Harry Reid was born on Dec. 2, 1939. He was raised in Searchlight, Nevada, south of Las Vegas.