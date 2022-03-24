RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About two dozen campaign operatives from around the Southeast are getting together this week in the basement of the state Republican Party headquarters.

All to talk about data — and how all those numbers can help in November.

“The big thing is, we’ve invested all this money in this information,” said Justin Kemp, the Republican National Committee’s deputy chief data officer. “But if we don’t have the human capital to back that up, then it really goes to waste. And so we’re trying to invest that human capital in partnership with the RNC in North Carolina.”

They call it a “boot camp,” and it’s designed to give candidates and their staffs a primer on how to interpret data collected from polling, modeling and the public voter roll and put it to use in their campaigns.

“You’re taking all of the data, and you’re making it actually translate into turning out voters,” said Savannah Viar, the RNC’s southeast regional communications director.

One example, according to Kemp: People who voted for Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election who may be less likely to support him in 2024.

“What our modeling helps us do is say, ‘OK, there is this group of voters across North Carolina who are shifting away from Biden because of his policies,’” Kemp said. “Let’s hand that over to Republican candidates across the state to say, ‘Hey, go talk to them about your message of cost of living, of lowering gas prices, of crime and safety.’”

Both parties have put a premium on data-gathering recently.

The Democratic National Committee and the state parties reached a four-year deal in May 2021 that includes a data-sharing agreement among the party’s hierarchy along with more spending on down-ballot races.

State Democratic Party Communications Director Kate Frauenfelder says it “solidifies another four years of historic investment in Democratic data, and anchors the DNC and state parties as the central hub of the Democratic data ecosystem.”

Republicans in recent months have held similar events across the country, with experts speaking in 30- to 45-minute blocks about topics from television optimization to list-building or vote goals.

Roughly 25 people were expected to gather Thursday and Friday in the NCGOP’s basement in downtown Raleigh because “it’s the only place we have enough space,” Viar said.

To get a seat, you have to work for a Republican’s campaign.

“No matter what level of the ballot you are, if you consider yourself a Republican operative, then we want you there to help collaborate and learn,” Kemp said.

Campaigns that want those data files may get them through the state Republican Party, which provides them to candidates and their staffs, Kemp said. It helps that the raw voter file in North Carolina is public record, making it easier to assemble and analyze than it is on other states.

“What we do at the RNC level is, we take on a lot of the really hard, grunt work of collecting the files,” he said. “Getting that data into a usable format is quite a job, and it takes a lot of hands. And so what we try to do is take a lot of that work off of the shoulders of campaigns, and then provide it to them in a good user experience way on different apps and different features that they can just take it in and turn into action.”

Kemp says the draw of a data-driven campaign is efficiency.

“You’ve got a lot of voters across the state,” Kemp said. “And you need to quickly be able to understand what issues matter most to them, what drives their votes, who’s most likely to vote in that election, and be able to just speak with them in an efficient way.”