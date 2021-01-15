Gov. Cooper adds 100 more National Guardsmen to deploy to DC for inauguration

North Carolina National Guard Soldiers of the Asheville, North Carolina based 105th Military Police Battalion, 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade report to the NCNG’s Flight Facility One in Morrisville, North Carolina for Raleigh Shield, Jan. 14, 2021. They will deploy on order from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to support local law enforcement and protect the well-being of residents, property and the right to peacefully assemble and protest. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Robert Jordan, North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs/Released)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday approved the mobilization of an additional 100 North Carolina National Guardsmen to deploy to Washington, D.C. to support civilian authorities prior to and during the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

They will arrive in Washington, D.C. on Monday, officials with the National Guardsmen said. This brings the total number of NC Guard men and women mobilized and deploying to Washington, D.C. to 300. There are 350 Guardsmen currently mobilized to support civil authorities in North Carolina in the event of large-scale protests.

These Citizen-Soldiers come from the 105th Military Police Battalion, based in Asheville, the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team, based in Clinton, and the 105th Engineers Battalion based in Raeford.