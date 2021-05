ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) -- Onslow Memorial Hospital is working to raise funds to go towards the renovations of it’s unit serving women and children.

The event is called "Bust A Move For Babies." It takes place from 6-10 PM and will feature the Band of Oz as the live performance. The funds raised from the concert will go towards the $1.3 renovation needed for the women and children’s unit of the hospital.