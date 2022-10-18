GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce held a forum Tuesday to give residents in the area a chance to hear from candidates in three different races on their platforms ahead of the general elections.

The candidates answered questions on key topics, giving voters an idea of where they stand on some issues. Some key topics included healthcare, Medicaid expansion, transportation and economic development.

The candidates included the following races: Karen Kozel and Kandie Smith for North Carolina State Senate District Five, Gloristine Brown and Drock Vincent for the US House of Representatives in District Eight and Brian Farkas and Tim Reeder in District Nine for the NC House.

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce said they hope this event connects voters to those who might be representing them.

“The general public doesn’t always have the opportunity to hear from the candidates face to face, they read about them, they may, you know, on the news, in the paper. They see them, they don’t have the chance to interact one on one. This event will give them a chance to do that,” said Chamber President and CEO Trent McGee.

One voter said she believes these events can make an informative difference.

“You want to be an informed voter, the issues that concern you, you need to know about for the people who are running for office to vote that’s in your best interest,” said Melinda Sampson, an attendee of the event. “And I am pretty sure this event has helped me decide which way I am going to vote.”

The statewide general election is November 8.