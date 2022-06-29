RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s most recent Cabinet replacements were confirmed unanimously by the state Senate on Wednesday.

The chamber voted separately to confirm Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley — the first openly gay Cabinet member in state government history — and Eddie Buffaloe, the Department of Public Safety secretary.

Kinsley, a Wilmington native, was the chief deputy secretary for health at the department when Cooper named him in November to succeed Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Buffaloe, most recently the Elizabeth City police chief, was chosen by Cooper last September to succeed Secretary Erik Hooks, who took a job at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Buffaloe and Kinsley have performed their Cabinet jobs as they awaited Senate confirmation hearings this spring.

The General Assembly passed a law in late 2016 subjecting gubernatorial Cabinet appointments to Senate confirmation. Cooper took office in early 2017 and since then only one of Cooper’s secretaries has been formally rejected.

With additional Senate votes on Wednesday, the General Assembly also completed confirmations of Myra Griffin to another term on the state Industrial Commission and of Regina Adams to the Board of Review, which hears unemployment benefits appeals. These Cooper appointments also received the required affirmative House votes.