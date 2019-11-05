Houston mayor tests Trump’s unpopularity in re-election bid

In this Sept. 2, 2019 photo, Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks as Tony Buzbee, left, listens during a mayoral candidate forum for the 2019 election in Houston. As Turner seeks a second term, he’s hoping to use residents’ antipathy toward President Donald Trump to help him beat Turner, his biggest challenger. Crimes rates, allegations of City Hall corruption and the pace of the city’s recovery after Hurricane Harvey are among the issues that have come up in the race. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Democratic mayor is testing whether he can win a second term by tapping into President Donald Trump’s deep unpopularity in the biggest city in Texas.

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s main rival in Tuesday’s election is millionaire lawyer Tony Buzbee, who held a fundraiser for Trump in 2016 and later donated $500,000 to the president’s inauguration committee.

Turner has emphasized Buzbee’s past support for Trump while ignoring most of his other challengers in the nonpartisan mayoral race.

Buzbee has pushed back on the Trump comparisons while accusing Turner of allowing violent crime to rise and failing to protect the city from the next big hurricane. Turner has denied those accusations.

Turner needs more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.