GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Shelter pets at Pitt County Animal Shelter got a surprise donation this week. The team at ThunderWorks donated pet anxiety reducing products to help with the stress of being in a shelter.

Shelter workers say some dogs can have a much harder time adjusting to the shelter than others. Loud noises and the other animals can contribute to stress and feelings of being overwhelmed for these pets. Dogs like Piper (grey vest) and Samantha (pink vest) are two of the first pets at the shelter to test out the anxiety vests.