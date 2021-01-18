Inauguration prop bets: How long will Biden’s address last?

President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on January 15, 2021. – Biden said Friday his administration would surge federal resources into community vaccination centers and mobile health clinics to accelerate the rollout of Covid-19 shots. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

WASHINGTON (COVERS) — If you thought U.S. election betting was over following the results of the 2020 presidential election last fall, boy were you wrong. Sportsbooks across the pond continue to offer political betting odds, with the latest being inauguration props on the board for Joe Biden’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, January 20.

Inauguration Day features plenty of hoopla – Tom Hanks is hosting and there will be performances from Lady Gaga and J. Lo – and the day’s events will begin at noon ET with Joe Biden taking the oath of office. So let’s dig into the political odds with some of the best Presidential Inauguration Day odds and prop bets available.

Which exact words or phrases will Biden use in his inaugural address?

This should be a fun one as you hang on to Biden’s every word in the hopes that you make a quick buck. With how high “Trump” is on the board we wish there was an option to bet against Biden saying the former president’s name since he will likely try to avoid mentioning his predecessor directly.

But there’s still lots of fun options to bet on here, even though I’m disappointed that “Corn Pop” didn’t make the list. As a matter of fact, we had to cut this table off because the actual prop at Ladbrokes has almost 30 options.

I would love it if Biden said “malarky” at +800 and I wouldn’t be surprised if he mentioned Scranton, since he’s given his Pennsylvania hometown almost as much publicity as The Office.

What exact words will Biden use? Odds Pandemic -300 China -175 Russia -110 Founding Fathers +100 Oval Office +125 Lincoln +150 Trump +150 Scranton +175 Irish/Ireland +200 Black Lives Matter +300 Impeached +300 Kennedy +300

Odds courtesy of Ladbrokes

How long will Biden’s inaugural address last?

Trump’s inauguration speech in 2017 lasted just 15 minutes, which is relatively brief for an inauguration address.

On the other end of the spectrum, Obama gave some of the lengthiest addresses in recent memory, going past the 20-minute mark in both 2009 and 2013.

Biden isn’t the most eloquent of public speakers so we’re not expecting an Obama-length address, but we don’t expect him to be as speedy as Trump so 15-20 minutes seems like the sweet spot.

How long will Biden’s address last? Odds Under 10 mins +3,300 10-15 mins +300 15-20 mins +150 20-25 mins +200 Over 25 mins +800

Odds courtesy of Ladbrokes

What will be the color of Joe Biden’s tie?

Now we’re getting to the nitty-gritty with some fashion bets. Biden wearing blue to represent the Democratic Party is the betting favorite but don’t rule out a classic red tie which Biden has sported on many occasions.

Also remember that even when betting on politics and not just sports, always shop around for the best line. Ladbrokes is offering 12 different options for the color of Biden’s tie and “red” is paying out at whopping a +400.

Color of Biden’s inaugural address tie Odds Blue -150 Red +400 Any Other +500

Odds courtesy of Ladbrokes

What will be the color of Kamala Harris’ jacket/blazer?

If you can’t get enough of these juicy fashion bets you can also wager on the color of Vice President Kamala Harris’ jacket.

There’s plenty of options here with the favorite “white” paying out at +250. But consider betting on the more subdued colors with Harris wearing a grey blazer at several public events in the recent past, including a Vogue magazine shoot earlier this year.

Color of Harris’ jacket/blazer Odds White +250 Blue/Navy +300 Black +350 Brown/Maroon/Beige +700 Yellow/Gold +800 Purple +800 Grey/Silver +1,000 Pink +1,000 Red +1,600 Orange +2,200 Green +2,500

Odds courtesy of Paddy Power