Judiciary panel subpoenas Homeland Security over pardons

Live Now
TRACKING DORIAN: Follow our coverage with 9OYS livestream!
1  of  137
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alliance One International - Farmville Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Barton College Beaufort County Community College Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carolina Clinic for Health and Wellness CarolinaEast Physicians Offices Childrens World Learning Center Chowan University Christ Covenant School City of New Bern City of Washington Government Offices Coastal Carolina Community College Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center, PA Covenant Church Craven County CARTS Craven County Local Government Deep Run Child Care Center Discovery Land Daycare Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialist Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine Eastern Nephrology Jacksonville EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry Eastern Radiologists, Inc. Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare Family Foot & Ankle Physicians Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC FMC ECU DIALYSIS Follow The Son Child Care Center GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Grady-White Boats Greene County District Court Greene County Government Offices Greene County Health Care Greene County Senior Center Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Health Care Greenville Montessori School Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc. Greenville Utilities Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Lawrence Academy Lear Corporation Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center LS Cable & System Martin County Clerk of Court Martin County Governmental Offices MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash County Superior Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Schools Orthopaedics East Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Government Offices Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Clerk of Superior Court Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County District and Superior Court Pitt Family Physicians, PA Pocosin Innovative Charter Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center Saint Peter Catholic School Sanderson Farms Inc Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sesame Technologies Inc Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 The Bear Patch Preschool The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Insurance Center The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Faison Town of Winterville Twin River YMCA Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Vernon Dialysis Unit Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County District Court Welcome Federal Credit Union Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court Wilson County Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, Inc. WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS Wonderland Academy Day Care

Judiciary panel subpoenas Homeland Security over pardons

Politics

by: MARY CLARE JALONICK and COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Kevin McAleenan

FILE – In this July 18, 2019, file photo, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan speaks at a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security over questions about whether officials were offered pardons by President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security over questions about whether officials were offered pardons by President Donald Trump.

The committee issued the subpoenas Wednesday, having approved them in July. House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the subpoenas are part of the panel’s investigation into whether to pursue articles of impeachment against Trump.

The questions center on acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan. Shortly after McAleenan took over, Trump told him he’d pardon him if he were to find himself in trouble for blocking people legally seeking asylum, people familiar with the conversation told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private conversation.

McAleenan has said he was not asked, directed or pressured to do anything illegal, but has also said his conversations with the president are privileged information.

The committee said the subpoena requires production of documents related to meetings in March and April between the president and Homeland Security officials in whch pardons may have been discussed. It also requires documents related to possible pardon offers related to the wall being constructed on the southern border.

Nadler said the dangling of pardons “would constitute another reported example of the president’s disregard for the rule of law.”

DHS did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story