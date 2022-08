DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “An Evening with Kamala Harris,” otherwise known as a fundraiser for the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, is set for Thursday in Durham.

An invitation for the event doesn’t disclose a specific time or location, but tickets from patron level to host level range from $10,000 to $50,000.

There was no indication whether Harris would be visiting any other part of the Triangle or would just be there for the fundraiser.