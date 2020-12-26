Lindsey Graham golfs with Trump, then tweets about stimulus checks, social media regulation

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WBTW) — Senator Lindsey Graham spent Christmas golfing with President Trump at Trump International Golf Club in Florida and then tweeted about Trump’s calls for $2,000 stimulus checks.

The Associated Press confirmed Graham’s golf outing with Trump. Friday evening, Graham tweeted about Trump’s determination for the larger stimulus payment amount.

“After spending some time with President Trump today, I am convinced he is more determined than ever to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 per person and challenge Section 230 big tech liability protection,” Graham said in a tweet. “Both are reasonable demands, and I hope Congress is listening. The biggest winner would be the American people.”

Section 230 is part of the communications code that shields Twitter, Facebook and other tech giants from content liability.

The White House said in a policy statement that “Section 230 facilitates the spread of disinformation online and is a serious threat to our national security and election integrity. It should be repealed.″

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump’s attempt to pressure Congress on Section 230 was justified.

“Twitter has become a publisher, choosing to fact-check content,” she said. “And when you’re a publisher, there are certain responsibilities with that and you should not be immune from liability.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.