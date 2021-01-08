LIST: Here are the Trump officials who have resigned since Capitol attack

Members of the National Guard arrive to secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(NewsNation Now) — Prominent cabinet secretaries and notable White House aides have joined the growing list of Trump administration officials who are leaving following the violent riot at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Here are the officials confirmed to have resigned from the administration:

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

She resigned Thursday. In a resignation letter, DeVos blamed President Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao

Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said her resignation would take effect Monday, Jan. 11. She said the attack “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

Trump’s former acting White House chief of staff and special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney

Mulvaney resigned his post as special envoy to Northern Ireland Thursday, saying “I can’t do it. I can’t stay.” Mulvaney said he called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday night to tell him that he was resigning. He served as acting White House chief of staff from January 2019 until March 2020.

Chief of staff to the first lady Stephanie Grisham

Grisham resigned Wednesday.

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration,” Grisham said in a statement.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 14: U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (R) speaks as President Donald Trump (L) listens during a parent-teacher conference listening session at the Roosevelt Room of the White House February 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House held the session to discuss education. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

FILE PHOTO: Elaine Chao, U.S. Secretary of Transportation speaks at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 (GES 2019) in The Hague, Netherlands June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD – FEBRUARY 28: Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has a conversation with Stephen Moore , Distinguished Visiting Fellow for Project for Economic Growth at The Heritage Foundation, on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the American Conservative Union on February 28, 2020 in National Harbor, MD. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Stephanie Grisham listens during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House October 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump held a cabinet meeting to discuss his administration’s agenda and made extensive remarks about impeachment and the situation on the Syrian/Turkish border. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

BEIJING, CHINA – MAY 14: Matt Pottinger, Special Assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump and National Security Council (NSC) Senior Director for East Asia, center, and Kim Yong Jae, North Korean minister of external economic relations, right, arrive for the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum at the China National Convention Center (CNCC) in Beijing, Sunday, May 14, 2017. (Photo by Mark Schiefelbein – Pool/Getty Images)

White House deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger

Pottinger, a leading figure in the development of Trump’s China policy resigned Wednesday. Pottinger’s boss, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, has no plans to quit, a senior administration official told Reuters Thursday.

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews

White House social secretary Rickie Niceta

Acting chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers Tyler Goodspeed

Also notable, the U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced his resignation Thursday, following calls from top Congressional leaders. The resignation will be effective Jan. 16.