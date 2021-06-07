Local political groups respond to Donald Trump’s remarks at NCGOP convention

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former President Donald Trump returned to the political stage at the Greenville Convention Center last Saturday during the North Carolina Republican Convention.

He criticized President Joe Biden’s administration, emphasized the need for Republican leadership and continued claims that the 2020 election was a “hoax.”

In a written statement to 9OYS, Pitt County’s Republican Party leaders said, “The convention provided an opportunity for Republicans from across the state to conduct party business and showcase the strong conservative platform that candidates will be running on next year.”

“The survival of American depends upon our ability to elect Republicans at every level starting with the midterms next year,” Trump said.

The significance of the upcoming midterm elections is something Trump and Pitt County’s Democratic Party Chairman can agree on. Charles McLawhorn states, “The midterm elections are critically important. From my perspective, President Biden is doing a great job but it requires the coordination and cooperation of Congress. He can’t do it alone.”

Trump won North Carolina in 2016 and 2020. The state will continue to be one of the top Senate battlegrounds in 2022 as individuals will run to replace current Sen. Richard Burr, who is not seeking reelection.