GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Greg Murphy is speaking out on what’s going on with the budget discussions in the US House.

The House has yet to get through the 12 appropriation bills on the table. If a decision is not reached shortly, a government shutdown is looming. The defense appropriations bill is one that Murphy said is critical and would benefit our area of Eastern North Carolina.

“We need to support our defense industry, because now almost more than in many, many, many years, if not decades, it’s critical,” Murphy said. “It’s a critical time for peace. It’s a critical time for freedom throughout the world and keeping our defense well stocked, well supplied and well supported is critical, not only for freedom, but really national security.”

Murphy added that he believes there is still time to reach a compromise on the budget to prevent a government shutdown.