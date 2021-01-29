N.C. Rep. Kidwell, Hanig named to reformation of NC House Freedom Caucus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Republicans from the North Carolina House of Representatives on Friday announced the reformation of the Freedom Caucus. Rep. Keith Kidwell (R, Beaufort, Craven) was elected as the group’s chairman.

In a press release from Kidwell’s office, the group was reformed “in an effort to work with Republican leadership to further protect and promote the liberties and freedoms of the citizens of North Carolina.” Other officers announced were Rep. Bobby Hanig (R, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, Pamlico) as vice president and Rep. Jeff McNeely (R, Iredell) as secretary.

“I am proud to join my colleagues in re-organizing the House Freedom Caucus and help lead our efforts in support of freedom and the Constitution,” Kidwell said. “We look forward to working with the Republican leadership to help advance conservative causes in North Carolina.

“With an expanded majority, the Republican House Caucus is in a strong position to build on our successful conservative reforms that have made North Carolina a better place to live.”