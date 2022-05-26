RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein left a Raleigh hospital on Wednesday after being treated earlier this week for what he called a “minor stroke.”

Stein’s office confirmed his release the day after the two-term Democrat announced he was hospitalized. He said doctors removed a small blood clot and that he had no lingering effects.

Stein, 55, wrote previously that he had stroke-like symptoms Monday night after he and his wife walked the family dog.

Stein tweeted Wednesday about him and his wife celebrating their anniversary by lunching at a favorite restaurant.

Anna and I have a lot to celebrate today on our 26th anniversary. And we just enjoyed a relaxing lunch at our favorite place Seaboard Cafe. #Iamaveryluckyguy pic.twitter.com/3GCQnW7Ww0 — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) May 25, 2022

A former state senator from Wake County, Stein has been considered a potential 2024 gubernatorial candidate. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is barred by term limits from running again.