NC Board of Elections director says March 2022 primary elections should be delayed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The director of North Carolina’s State Board of Elections says all municipal elections in the state should be delayed until 2022.

Director Karen Brinson Bell also recommends moving the March 2022 Primary to May 2022, citing the delay in census data.

The census data is 5 months behind and not scheduled to be released until September.

Brinson Bell says the delay creates a challenge for redistricting and for municipal elections in regards to filing and ensuring proper ballot styles for all voters.

She also says moving local elections to 2020 would reduce voter confusion and reduce municipal expenses.

Some of the state’s largest cities are electing new local governments this year.

That includes Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Charlotte and Chapel Hill.

Moving the 2022 Primary from March to May would have an effect on those running to fill the open U.S. Senate seat.

Republican Sen. Richard Burr has announced he is retiring and will not run again for re-election.

Brinson Bell is scheduled to speak before the North Carolina House Elections Committee Wednesday to convey what she presented to the Board of Elections Tuesday.

The General Assembly would have to pass legislation for election dates to be changed.